SACO

Marimba performance at United Baptist Church

The Maine Marimba Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the United Baptist Church at 318 Main St.

The concert is sponsored by the Gladitude concert series. It is free but donations are appreciated.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Garden club offers talk on pest management

The Osewantha Garden Club of South Portland will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the South Portland Community Center at 21 Nelson Road.

After the business meeting, Master Gardener Cathy Chapman of South Portland will present the program “Managing Weeds and Pests in Light of the South Portland Ordinance.”

SPRINGVALE/FALMOUTH

Cooperative Extension to teach on soil health

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two soil health workshops for home gardeners and farmers at its Springvale and Falmouth campuses over the next month.

The first workshop, “Introduction to Soils for Farmers and Gardeners” will highlight ways to identify soil texture and improve soil structure, and practices for building soil health. It will be held Wednesday at the Springvale campus at 15 Oak St. and April 2, at the Falmouth campus at 75 Clearwater Drive, Suite 104.

The second workshop, “Building Healthy Soil for Your Farm,” will focus on farm-scale practices for building soil health, including advanced cover cropping strategies, cultivation equipment and reduced tillage strategies. It will be held April 9 at the Falmouth campus and April 25 in Springvale.

The cost of each workshop is $5 per person and all sessions will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Register online at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/intro-to-soils-for-farmers-and-gardeners2019.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Elizabeth Clock at 781-6099 or email [email protected].

WELLS

Library offers programs for adults, teenagers

Wells Public Library at 1434 Post Road will host “True Crime Trivia” for adults at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and “Teen Minute to Win It” at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

True Crime attendees can play on their own or with a team of up to four people. No registration is necessary – just show up and show off your knowledge.

Wednesday’s program will offer teenagers a chance to test their skills, discover hidden talents and win a prize.

Both events are free and sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more information, call the library at 646-8181.

Wells Players present Neil Simon musical

The Wells Players are presenting the Neil Simon musical/drama/comedy “Sweet Charity,” opening with a 3:30 p.m. performance on Tuesday at the Wells High School auditorium.

Seats for the matinee are $5 with free admission offered to students and senior citizens.

The show will continue with 6:30 p.m. performances Wednesday and Thursday, and a final production at 7 p.m Friday.

Ticket prices for evening shows are $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets for Thursday and Friday performances will be sold in advance with general seating the night of the show.

For more information call 646-7011.

PORTLAND

Training for new history docents begins Thursday

Portland History Docents is offering training for history buffs who wish to volunteer as a docent at one of eight Portland nonprofit historic sites.

Training will be held for 10 weeks, beginning Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maine Historical Society building, 489 Congress St.

Potential docents will learn history and guiding techniques, and visit places such as the Portland Observatory and Victoria Mansion.

The cost is $30 for the entire program.

For more details, call Marjorie Getz at 774-5561 or email [email protected].

Catholic Diocese offers workshops on aging

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will offer the first of several planned aging-related workshops from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Holy Savior Parish Office, 7 Brown St., Mexico.

The free workshops will be presented by Don Harden, director of aging services for Catholic Charities Maine. They aim to provide information and resources for seniors, caregivers, children of aging parents and anyone concerned with the challenges and opportunities surrounding aging.

Additional workshop dates, all scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, will be held at the following locations:

• March 30 at Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave., Lisbon Falls

• April 6 at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland

• April 13 at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville

• April 27 at St. Augustine Church, 24 Washington St., Augusta

• May 4 at St. Joseph Church, 231 Main St., Ellsworth

• May 18 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

• June 1 at Immaculate Conception Church, 31 Calais Ave., Calais

There also will be one session held from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 5 at Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn St. in Caribou.

For more information, call 781-8550 or email [email protected].

APPLETON

Library hosts talk on hiking’s Triple Crown

Zack and Zan Lockhart will give a talk about hiking’s Triple Crown from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mildred Stevens Williams Memorial Library at 2916 Sennebec Road.

The Lockharts will share their adventures hiking the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail.

Zack has hiked the AT trail twice. They will illustrate their adventures with a PowerPoint presentation and video footage, and bring along some gear.

For more details, call 785-5656 or email [email protected].

SANFORD

Land Trust offers talk on climate change impacts

Sally Stockwell, director of conservation for the Maine Audubon Society, will present on the predicted impacts of climate change on wildlife in our region during a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North Parish Congregational Church basement at 893 Main St.

This presentation, the first in a series, is sponsored by the Sanford-Springvale Mousam Way Land Trust as part of its mission to inform the public about environmental issues.

There is no charge and refreshments will be served.

Parking is limited around the church so please park across Main Street in the Midtown Mall parking lot.

SCARBOROUGH

Library hosts virtual tour of Wyoming wilds

The Scarborough Public Library, at 48 Gorham Road, will host an Armchair Traveler event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that will take guests on a virtual backpacking trip to the wilderness of Wyoming.

Join Jonathan Rundell, avid hiker and photographer, and two companions as they make their way, both on and off trail, through the spectacular Gros Ventre Wilderness – five nights, no permits, no reservations, no crowds, and hardly any trail signs. Through Jonathan’s photography, you’ll spend plenty of quality time above treeline, scramble over steep, exposed terrain, and pull native trout out of sparkling backcountry lakes.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Visit the library’s website at scarboroughlibrary.org for more information about this and other programs for all ages.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society offers talk on woodworking

“Five Decades of Woodworking in New Gloucester” is the title of a program to be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday by master craftsman Chris Becksvoort at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, next to the Town Hall.

Sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society, the program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

CAMDEN

Audubon educator gives talk on backyard wildlife

Mid-Coast Audubon will host Maine Audubon director of education Eric Topper for a presentation on how to support native wildlife in our own backyards at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St.

The program will focus on Maine birds and their habitats. Topper will talk about what individuals and groups can do, including what plants to choose and how to manage and maintain gardens for their full ecological function and benefit. He will discuss the large selection of beautiful native flowers, shrubs and trees we can incorporate into our yards to attract and support a multitude of birds, butterflies and other interesting native wildlife.

The program is free and open to all. Donations are encouraged.

For more information, call 236-3440.

