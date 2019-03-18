Spectrum wants its cable subscribers glued to the TV, not out in their communities participating in local events or volunteering. The more hours we watch, slowly lulled into a stupor, the bigger Spectrum’s profits. No wonder they want to kill local-access TV stations, as you reported March 5.

Spectrum is no “good neighbor.”

When company leadership relegated local-access community TV channels to the thousands range known as “digital Siberia,” they knowingly began a campaign to undermine local access TV stations by drastically reducing viewership and then crying foul that they shouldn’t have to pay for these “little watched” options. This power grab directly funneled more subscribers to other channels that generate much higher profits to keep lining Spectrum’s pockets.

Community TV access stations play a vital role in keeping citizens informed of local events and help build the fabric of each town by bringing people together in a multitude of ways for the common good. Broadcasting government meetings, library events, volunteer opportunities, school functions, holiday bazaars – you name it – these stations provide key access to hyper-local information that often invites and inspires people to get out and do things, rather than just sit at home watching even more television.

I rely on two local-access stations to keep me tied to my rural geographic area as well as my distinct municipal city. They provide information in a format that I can’t find through any other means.

Spectrum must not be allowed to succeed in snuffing out local-access channels. The Federal Communications Commission under the direction of our current president wants to do just that, since community TV helps breed better engaged and informed citizens, most of whom like to vote.

Inga Sandvoss Browne

Saco

