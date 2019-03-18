It should come as no surprise that college admissions is up for sale. Using a variety of tactics – financial aid, athletics, gifts and legacy status, to name a few – our higher educational institutions are betraying the trust we placed in them through their exemption from tax to perpetuate the divisions in wealth in our nation and to compensate their leaders generously.
Reform will not come from within. It will take nonpartisan oversight to reclaim the standards of fairness and merit that should define our system of education.
Derek Wittner
former deputy vice president,
Columbia University;
vice president, alumni affairs and
development, the Cooper Union
Kennebunkport
