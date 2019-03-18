The Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined Monday that a woman who was killed in Portland over the weekend died of strangulation, police said.
Lt. Robert Martin identified the victim as Patricia Grassi, 59, who was found at her home at 362 Cumberland Ave., on Sunday morning.
Gregory Vance, 61, was arrested and charged with murder in her death. Vance and Grassi were domestic partners, Martin said in a statement late Monday afternoon.
Vance is being without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.
Grassi was discovered around 10:45 a.m. Sunday when officers went to the home to check on her well-being.
This story will be updated.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
-
Nation & World
Rescued horses find home in Connecticut
-
Cops & Courts
Father killed 14-month-old son in Presque Isle murder-suicide
-
Cops & Courts
New Hampshire couple shot to death had Maine ties
-
Local & State
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard could lose $150 million to build border wall
-
Cops & Courts
Medical examiner says Portland woman died of strangulation