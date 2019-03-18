CLERMONT, Fla. — The University of Southern Maine won two softball games Monday, defeating Wisconsin-Superior 14-3 and Rutgers-Camden 13-1, both in five innings.

Against Wisconsin-Superior (2-8), USM (4-3) took a 6-1 lead in the first inning, and Brooke Cross and Kayleigh Bohan each drove in two runs. Aleix Brown allowed four hits for USM and struck out two.

Against Rutgers-Camden (2-2), Erin Martin hit a grand slam in the first inning to put the Huskies ahead 8-0.

Bohan and Tabatha Hirsch each finished with two RBI.

BOWDOIN 14, GRINNELL 6: Allison Rutz hit a three-run homer in the first inning to give the Polar Bears (7-3) a 6-0 lead on the way to a five-inning victory against the Pioneers (0-5) at Clermont, Florida.

Caroline Rice had four RBI for the Polar Bears, hitting a two-run single in the first to open the scoring and adding a two-run double in the fifth.

Mya Davis finished with two hits and three RBI for Grinnell.

BOWDOIN 8, ENDICOTT 7: Samantha Valdivia scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Polar Bears (6-3) over the Gulls (3-1) at Clermont, Florida.

Maddie Rouhana drove in six runs for Bowdoin, hitting a grand slam for a 5-4 lead in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth to make it 7-7.

Jamie Hopgood had three hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice for Endicott.

Samantha Roy earned the win, striking out three in 11/3 innings of relief.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY 15, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: Jacob Simon hit a three-run double in the first inning as the Lions (3-1) pulled away from the Huskies (4-2) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Danny Borup and Thomas Persichetti each scored three runs for New Jersey, and Michael Walley struck out four over six innings.

Devin Warren drove in two runs and Andrew Hillier had three hits for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 19, ST. JOSEPH’S 4: Summer Dias scored all five of her goals in the first half to help Bates (5-3) to a 13-4 lead against the Monks (2-3) at Lewiston.

Margaret Smith had three goals and two assists for Bates, and Katie Allard, Lila Hutchins and Kate Loughlin each scored twice.

