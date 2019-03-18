TORONTO — Jeremy Lin scored 20 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 12 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 128-92 on Monday night.

The victory came at a cost to the Raptors, who saw guard Kyle Lowry leave in the third quarter after suffering an injured right ankle. Lowry, who had 15 points and eight assists in 26 minutes, was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games because of a sore left ankle.

New York rookie center Mitchell Robinson collided with Lowry while chasing a loose ball at 5:15 of the third, falling onto Lowry’s legs and taking him down from behind. Lowry slapped the floor in pain and frustration, then was helped to his feet and limped to the locker room.

Marc Gasol had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and OG Anonoby had 14 as Toronto reached 50 wins for the fourth straight season.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points and Kevin Knox had 12 as the Knicks lost big one day after Mario Hezona’s last-second block gave them a 124-123 home win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. New York, which has the worst record in the NBA at 14-57, lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

CAVALIERS 126, PISTONS 119: Collin Sexton scored 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with just under two minutes to play, and Cleveland won at home.

Both teams were missing star players. Blake Griffin (rest) sat out for Detroit and Kevin Love was out with a sore back for Cleveland after taking a hard fall in Saturday’s loss to Dallas.

Andre Drummond nearly made up for Griffin’s absence with 21 points and 21 rebounds, but the Cavaliers hit clutch shots down the stretch against a Pistons team competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

JAZZ 116, WIZARDS 95: Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 19 and Utah won its fourth straight with a victory at Washington.

Gobert was 6 of 6 from the field.

Jae Crowder had 18 points and Joe Ingles had 16 as the Jazz began a four-game trip by defeating Washington for the sixth straight time. Reserve Kyle Korver added 10 points, and Ricky Rubio had eight points and 10 assists.

Jabari Parker led Washington with 19 points and Bradley Beal added 15 on 4-of-12 shooting.

SPURS 111, WARRIORS 105: DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and nine rebounds, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and San Antonio won at home for its ninth straight victory.

San Antonio won its 11th straight at home and moved into fifth in the Western Conference at 42-29 following Oklahoma City’s loss to Miami.

HEAT 116, THUNDER 107: Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Dwyane Wade added 25 points and Miami won at Oklahoma City.

Kelly Olynyk added 18 points and nine rebounds for Miami. The Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against Oklahoma City, which has lost nine of its last 13 games to fall to sixth place in the Western Conference.

NOTES

MAVERICKS: Dirk Nowitzki became the NBA’s sixth-leading scorer, passing Wilt Chamberlain.

Nowitzki trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

