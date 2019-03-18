FOOTBALL

After a week of being beaten up in the media over the trade of popular receiver Odell Beckham Jr., General Manager Dave Gettleman went on the offensive Monday, saying the trade was in the best interests of the New York Giants and was a deal the organization could not refuse.

Gettleman also defended quarterback Eli Manning, saying the belief the 38-year-old can’t play well anymore is a “crock.” He laughed off the idea that the trade for 29-year-old guard Kevin Zeitler and the free-agent signing of 34-year-old safety Antoine Bethea gave the Giants a couple of old players, saying both are good players and good people.

When pushed about his plan for the Giants after winning three games in 2017 and five last season, Gettleman basically told reporters it was none of their business. He said the team is building, it has a master plan that would become apparent over time, and he would be judged by how it worked out over the next few years.

• The Green Bay Packers re-signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

• The Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was suspended by the NFL to start each of the past three seasons, mostly for egregious hits that violated the league’s player safety rules.

• Washington signed offensive tackle Ereck Flowers to a $4 million, one-year contract.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record $885,000 in prize money for the season. Her 17 victories – the most ever in a winter – gave her at least double the amount of the next-highest earner on the women’s circuit. Petra Vlhova was second with $427,000.

Marcel Hirscher, who won a record-extending eighth straight overall title, topped the men’s list with $564,000.

HOCKEY

NHL: Steven Stamkos scored his 36th goal of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes.

The Lightning, who have 116 points, will have home-ice advantage through the playoffs.

• Washington signed Joe Snively, who had 15 goals and 21 assists at Yale this season, to a two-year, entry-level contract that begins next season.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Sprinters and climbers will have a chance to shine to start the 2020 race.

The opening stage consists of three laps on a circuit designed around Nice, France, with a finish that should favor sprinters. The profile of the second stage, which also finishes in Nice, is radically different with three difficult climbs.

HORSE RACING

STALLION DIES: Pioneerof the Nile, sire of the 2015 Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, died at age 13.

The horse’s owner, Ahmed Zayat, confirmed the death and said he was “like a family member.” The WinStar farm stated on its website that Pioneerof the Nile bred a mare and became uncomfortable after returning to his stall. He died on the way to the clinic.

SOCCER

COMPLAINT MADE: Chelsea made a complaint to UEFA, the European governing body, about racist abuse aimed at one of its players by Dynamo Kiev fans during a Europa League match.

The abuse – reportedly targeted at Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is black – took place Thursday near the end of its 5-0 win in the Round of 16 and was reported to the referee at the final whistle.

Share

< Previous