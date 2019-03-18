SWANVILLE — A state police affidavit filed in a killing in the town of Swanville, Maine, indicates a love triangle ended with a man being shot seven times.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin McDevitt of Morrill, who’s charged with murder, told police he got a gun from his car and shot 26-year-old Shane Sauer, of Belfast, after they fought over a woman. McDevitt said was awakened early Friday by Sauer hitting him in the face.

WCSH-TV reports that McDevitt told detectives he was familiar with Sauer because they were both in a relationship with the same woman. He said the woman was in the process of breaking things off with Sauer.

The investigation is still underway and McDevitt is due in court Monday afternoon. His attorney, Eric Morse, didn’t immediately return a message.

