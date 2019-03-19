A Chesterville man was arrested by New Hampshire State Police on Monday after a trooper pulled his vehicle over and recovered about 100 grams of heroin.

Norman Lewis, 34, of Chesterville was driving along Interstate 95 in Portsmouth when he was pulled over around 2 a.m., New Hampshire state police said in a news release.

Lewis was found with the heroin and over $1,600 in cash. He was arrested along with a 22-year-old passenger in the vehicle, Jose Rosario of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Both men face charges of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

