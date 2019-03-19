Maine State Police are investigating the overnight death of a man in Old Orchard Beach.
The death was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday in an apartment building at 5 Boisvert St., according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The name of the man is being withheld while his relatives are being notified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Augusta.
McCausland said additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.
