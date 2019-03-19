Portland has restricted traffic on Preble Street Extension in the Bayside neighborhood as part of its effort to upgrade the city’s sewer system and prevent overflows from polluting Casco Bay.

The inbound stretch of Preble Street Extension between Baxter Boulevard and Marginal Way was closed this week and is expected to remain closed until April 22. One outbound lane from Marginal Way to Baxter Boulevard will remain open.

The closure will allow the city to install a 60-inch stormwater drain pipe. The work is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to stop combined sewer overflows where wastewater and stormwater both flow to the Portland Water District water treatment plant near East End Beach.

