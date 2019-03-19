THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Quarterback Blake Bortles has agreed to a one-year deal to become Jared Goff’s backup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bortles joins the Rams after spending his first five NFL seasons as the up-and-down starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who chose him with the third overall pick in 2014.

Bortles passed for 17,646 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions with the Jaguars. He led Jacksonville to two playoff victories after the 2017 season before losing the AFC title game.

In February 2018, Bortles agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension through 2020 with Jacksonville. The Jags released him last week after signing Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Bortles is expected to replace Sean Mannion as Goff’s backup with the NFC champions.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh signed linebacker Mark Barron to a two-year deal on Tuesday and tasked him with filling the void left by Ryan Shazier. The Pro Bowl linebacker’s career is on hiatus while he recovers from a spinal injury suffered in a win over Cincinnati in December 2017.

The Steelers are hoping Barron can create a role for himself alongside veteran Vince Williams. Jon Bostic finished with 21/2 sacks in 14 games in 2018 but saw his playing time decrease late in the year. L.J. Fort, who took over for Bostic, signed with Philadelphia last week.

COWBOYS: Dallas agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent receiver Randall Cobb, who spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, though he was limited to nine games last season because of a hamstring injury and a concussion.

Dallas brought in Cobb and re-signed Tavon Austin to a one-year deal since slot receiver Cole Beasley left in free agency last week for a four-year deal with Buffalo.

VIKINGS: Minnesota agreed to terms on a new contract with kicker Dan Bailey, the ninth-year veteran who was signed last season to replace struggling rookie Daniel Carlson.

