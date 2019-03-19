NEW YORK — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Frans Nielsen also scored and Taro Hirose recorded an assist during his NHL debut for Detroit, which won its second straight but has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Jimmy Howard, a former UMaine goalie, stopped 41 shots and improved to 10-3-3 in 16 career appearances against the Rangers.

Ryan Strome and Brendan Smith scored, but the Rangers dropped their fifth consecutive game and inched closer to being knocked out of the playoff race for the second straight season. Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves.

HURRICANES 3, PENGUINS 2: Dougie Hamilton scored in the shootout, Petr Mrazek stopped Pittsburgh cold and the Hurricanes won at home.

Justin Williams scored the tying goal with 1:56 left in regulation, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Hurricanes.

CAPITALS 4, DEVILS 1: Brett Connolly sparked a three-goal second period and visiting Washington moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson also scored in the second as the defending Stanley Cup champions won for the 10th time in 13 games. Andre Burakovsky got the other goal and backup goalie Pheonix Copley made 20 saves in winning his sixth straight since the All-Star break.

CANADIENS 3, FLYERS 1: Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber and Max Domi scored goals, Carey Price stopped 32 shots and Montreal won at Philadelphia.

