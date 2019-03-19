HOCKEY

Stanley Cup champion Capitals choosing to visit White House

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will celebrate their Stanley Cup championship with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The Russian-born captain and playoff MVP and his teammates are continuing the NHL tradition of visiting the sitting president after some recent champions in other leagues have chosen not to.

A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed the team’s visit to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team hadn’t announced it.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO GAMES: Tsunekazu Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, is resigning amid a bribery scandal that investigators suspect helped Tokyo land next year’s Olympics.

Takeda announced Tuesday he will stand down when his term ends in June, but he denied corruption allegations against him.

Takeda is also a powerful International Olympic Committee member and the head of its marketing commission. He holds the IOC spot by virtue of the Japanese presidency.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Former Major League Soccer coach Jason Kreis was hired to run the U.S. under-23 team with the challenge of reaching next year’s Olympic tournament after the Americans failed to qualify for the London and Rio de Janeiro Games.

He will coach the team for the first time in exhibitions on Friday against Egypt and Sunday versus the Netherlands, both in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

GOLF

PRESIDENTS CUP: International team captain Ernie Els named K.J. Choi, Trevor Immelman and Mike Weir as his final three assistants for this year’s tournament.

Els had already named Geoff Ogilvy as one of his assistant captains for the event at Royal Melbourne in Australia from Dec. 9-15.

