It’s March 2019, and the Democratic presidential primary already includes Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders; Govs. Jay Inslee and John Hickenlooper; Reps. John Delaney and Tulsi Gabbard; Mayors Pete Buttigieg and Julian Castro; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and maybe soon former Vice President Joe Biden.

Rather than another lefty like Bill de Blasio, who has a big, complicated city to run and a snowball’s chance in Florida, this field could use former Starbucks CEO (and Brooklyn-born) Howard Schultz, whose entry into the primary would add a moderate to the mix – and remove the very real possibility of playing spoiler for President Trump.

How about it, Howie?

