FORT MYERS, Fla. — In the wake of Mike Trout’s big contract extension, reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts made it clear his “love” for playing in Boston won’t translate to a discount for the Red Sox.

He sounds like a man in no hurry to hop on the bandwagon of players taking long-term extensions and is fine with opening the season with no extension in place.

“That’s exactly what I expect,” Betts said. “I didn’t expect anything to happen until I become a free agent. I can’t worry about the economics of the game right now. They have to take care of what they have to take care of and I have to take care of what I have to take care of.”

At the same time, Betts said that his side has set no deadline for a deal and remains open to continuing a dialogue on a long-term extension.

“I mean, why not? Definitely keep our ears open and see what’s said, but that doesn’t mean you also have to take whatever is given,” Betts said. “I still love it here. I think this is a great place to be, spend your career here, doesn’t mean you sell yourself short.”

Betts, eligible for free agency after the 2020 season, is far from the only player on the defending world champions whose deal is coming up. Ace Chris Sale and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are eligible to test the market after this season. Betts said he has not thought about how that affects him.

“That’s above my head,” Betts said. “I just want to be treated fairly. I don’t think that’s tough to ask. There are a lot of guys coming up. They’re going to have to do what they need to do to construct a good team and if I’m a part of it, that much better. If I’m not I completely understand. It’s the business of the game.”

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that Betts turned down an eight-year, $200 million contract extension after the 2017 season. Betts made $10.5 in 2018 and he and the Red Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $20 million deal for him for this coming season.

“I’m under no pressure to do anything,” Betts said. “It’s OK for two sides to disagree. It’s perfectly fine. It’s a normal thing. I’ve got two more years. I’m going to make the best of them. I have to work on Year 1 right here. I’m going out to do my best to help the team win, also next year. It’s all right to disagree.”

Betts said there is no bad blood between him and management.

“Nothing bad. I love the front office,” he said. “They’ve done a great job with everything and put together a great team. … There have been a couple of disputes and then we agreed this year. That’s what talks are. It’s negotiations. That’s part of it.”

The Angels’ Mike Trout agreed to a 12-year, $430 million contract extension Tuesday, in the wake of earlier spring training signings by Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million, Padres) and Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million, Phillies).

“The biggest thing on my mind is just to be treated fairly,” Betts said. “I mean, those guys have all gotten great deals. They could get what they got and some of them could get more. I think it’s been pretty good, definitely a step in the right direction for the game. There are still a lot of guys who haven’t signed anything. Some have and some haven’t. I think if we can get some of those guys on the market off, things will feel better.

