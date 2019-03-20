Along with others, I applaud Susan Collins for voting against President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund his border wall. She was the only Republican senator up for re-election in 2020 to do so.

That being said, what a low bar we have set for ourselves when a senator actually does her job, when she does what she has sworn a solemn oath to do: namely, support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Pamela Cloutier

