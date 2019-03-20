Portland native Ryan Flaherty opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

After being informed he wouldn’t break camp with the team, Flaherty decided to exercise his opt-out and become a free agent.

The Portland native chooses to become a free agent after learning he will not break camp with Cleveland.

The utility player was trying to make the Indians’ major league roster after signing a minor league deal in February. The left-handed hitting Flaherty batted .243/.333/.459 with two homers and eight RBI in 17 spring games.

Flaherty also was a free agent last winter before signing a minor league deal with the Phillies. When it looked like he would not get a big league opportunity with Philadelphia, he asked for his release in late March and signed with the Braves. He batted .217 in 81 regular-season games for Atlanta and appeared in two playoff games.

RED SOX: Rain washed away one of the final few days of spring training on Tuesday, further challenging the Red Sox as they attempt to finalize their 25-man roster.

Boston canceled its scheduled Tuesday against the Blue Jays, leaving just three Grapefruit League games on the schedule after Wednesday night’s matchup with Baltimore.

By Monday, when the Red Sox open a two-game exhibition series against the Cubs in Arizona, the team will need to have locked in arbitration-eligible players or cut them to avoid paying them salaries for the 2019 season, according to a league source.

That’s of particular importance to Tyler Thornburg, who will be the highest-paid pitcher in the Red Sox bullpen if he makes the roster. Due $1.75 million through arbitration, Thornburg has allowed seven runs and 10 hits in five innings and has pitched just once in the last 10 days.

The Red Sox also need to figure out who will be the closer, if they’re going with one closer.

“We’ll see,” Manager Alex Cora said Monday. “March 28. We still have to make decisions as far as the bullpen, who we’re taking, where we’re going to go.”

ASTROS: Right-hander Ryan Pressly agreed to a $20.4 million, three-year contract, a deal that adds $17.5 million over an additional two seasons.

The 30-year-old agreed in January to a $2.9 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

Pressley was 2-1 with a 2.54 ERA in 77 games last year for Minnesota and Houston.

RAYS: Rookie Brandon Lowe, who made his big league debut last August, agreed to a $24 million, six-year contract with Tampa Bay.

The 24-year-old infielder and outfielder has just 58 days of major league service. He joined the Rays on Aug. 4 and appeared in 43 games. From Aug. 15 on, he hit .273 with six homers and 25 RBI in 37 games.

WHITE SOX: A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that Chicago is nearing a $43 million, six-year deal with highly regarded outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez.

The contract would include team options for 2025 and 2026 that if exercised would make the agreement worth $77.5 million over eight years.

YANKEES: Guest instructor Lee Mazzilli was struck in the head by a ball in batting practice Wednesday and taken to a local hospital. The team said he would remain there overnight for observation.

REDS: The franchise’s first African-American player has died at age of 94. The Reds said Charles “Chuck” Harmon died Tuesday, nearly 65 years after he made his debut against the Braves in Milwaukee on April 17, 1954. They did not provide details.

Share

< Previous

Next >