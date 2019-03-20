ORLANDO, Fla.— Evan Fournier scored 22 points and Aaron Gordon added 20 as the Orlando Magic routed the New Orleans Pelicans 119-96 on Wednesday night.

Terrence Ross had 19 points and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando, which won its third straight.

New Orleans played without All-Star center Anthony Davis, who flew home Wednesday morning. The team said Davis was excused to attend a family matter.

Stanley Johnson led the Pelicans with 18 points. Fellow reserve Ian Clark had 17 and Frank Jackson was the only starter in double figures with 14.

New Orleans’ Elfrid Payton had his streak of triple-doubles end at five straight games.

CAVALIERS 107, BUCKS 102: Rookie Collin Sexton scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 23 and host Cleveland delayed Milwaukee from clinching the Central Division with a win over the short-handed Bucks, who were without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Sexton made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left and dropped a driving layup one minute later as the Cavs held on. Down 105-102, Milwaukee had a chance to tie it but had an ugly turnover without getting a shot off.

JAZZ 137, KNICKS 116: Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert made all seven shots and added 18 points, and visiting Utah romped to its fifth straight lopsided victory.

Joe Ingles made six 3-pointers and also scored 18, and Mitchell made five 3-pointers as the Jazz finished 20 of 42 (48 percent) from behind the arc.

The Jazz led by as much as 37 in a game that was even easier than their recent easy victories.

Kevin Knox scored 27 points for the Knicks.

NOTES

GRIZZLIES: Guard Avery Bradley will miss at least a week because of a bruised shin.

