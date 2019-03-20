BASKETBALL

The Erie BayHawks outscored the Maine Red Claws 33-22 in the third quarter Wednesday night for a 119-98 victory at Erie, Pennsylvania.

Cat Barber led all scorers with 25 points for the Bayhawks (22-26), who led 56-55 at halftime.

P.J Dozier had 23 points and 11 assists to lead the Red Claws (19-28), who have two games remaining in their season – Thursday at Westchester and Saturday at Delaware.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners signed goaltender Francois Brassard, a 2012 draft pick of the Ottawa Senators.

Brassard played 112 games over two years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Quebec Remparts and played three seasons at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Forward Drew Melancon was recalled to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, his third call-up this season.

• The Atlanta Gladiators signed UNE forward Brady Fleurent, a Biddeford native who had 13 goals and 35 assists for the Nor’easters this season.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Minnesota Vikings signed former Tennessee right guard Josh Kline for their thin offensive line.

• Quarterback Trevor Siemian and the New York Jets agreed to terms on a one-year deal, making him the backup to second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Siemian spent last season with Minnesota, but was with Denver the previous three years.

• Safety Clayton Geathers agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

• The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran punter Pat O’Donnell to a two-year contract.

AAF: The Alliance of American Football is moving its championship game from Las Vegas to Frisco, Texas.

The new eight-team spring league, which plays its seventh set of games this weekend, said the April 27 title match will switch to The Ford Center at the Star, which is owned by Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: TJ Dillashaw has surrendered the UFC 135-pound championship because of an “adverse finding” in his last drug test.

Dillashaw posted on social media that he would give up the belt after he was informed by the New York State Athletic Commission and the United States Anti-Doping Agency of the results of his test leading up to his last fight in January.

Dillashaw suffered a first-round loss to Henry Cejudo at 125 pounds and failed to become a two-division champion.

HORSE RACING

PIMLICO: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has sued the owners of Pimlico Race Course in an effort to seize the horse racetrack and block the move of the Preakness Stakes out of the city.

News outlets report that on behalf of the city, Pugh is also trying to prevent the Stronach Group from using state bonds to fund improvements at Laurel Park, which is being eyed as the new home for the second jewel in the Triple Crown.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic champion Alina Zagitova produced a season-best score (82.08 points) to take the lead after the short program on the opening day of the world figure skating championships at Saitama, Japan.

Japanese national champion Kaori Sakamoto was second with 76.86 points, and Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakstan was third with 75.96.

