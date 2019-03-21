RALEIGH, N.C. — Ryan Callahan scored the tie-breaking goal midway through the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their seventh straight win with a 6-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists and Tyler Johnson, Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Ryan McDonagh all scored for the Lightning, who scored four unanswered goals in the third period to erase a 3-2 deficit.

Victor Hedman had three assists and Louis Domingue, a former Portland Pirate, stopped 25 of 28 shots for his 13th win in his past 14 starts.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov became the first player to reach 120 points in a season since 2006-07 with his assist on Johnson’s first-period goal.

PANTHERS 4, COYOTES 2: Aleksander Barkov scored two goals and Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists as Florida won at home.

Mike Hoffman and MacKenzie Weegar also scored goals for the Panthers, who won for the first time in three games. Roberto Luongo made 32 saves and broke a five-game losing streak. Evgenii Dadonov added two assists.

Brad Richardson and Michael Grabner scored for the Coyotes, who lost their third straight. Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 shots.

CANADIENS 4, ISLANDERS 0: Carey Price stopped 27 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as Montreal shut out visiting New York.

Joel Armia, Shea Weber, Jonathan Drouin and Jordan Weal also scored for the Canadiens, who won their second straight after dropping two in a row.

Thomas Greiss gave up four goals on 22 shots for the Islanders before being pulled in the second period. Robin Lehner made 12 saves in relief.

BLUES 5, RED WINGS 2: Ivan Barbashev scored three goals to give St. Louis a win over visiting Detroit.

Barbashev scored an empty-net goal with 48.5 seconds to play for his first NHL hat trick. The Blues also got goals from Oskar Sundqvist and Pat Maroon.

NOTES

GLOBAL SERIES: The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers will open next season in Prague and the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning will play two games in Stockholm as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

Chicago and Philadelphia will face off in the Czech Republic’s capital Oct. 4, and Buffalo and Tampa Bay play their games in Sweden’s capital on Nov. 8 and 9.

