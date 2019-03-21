BASKETBALL

Luke Kornet scored 25 points and Jameel Warney added 21 Thursday night as the Westchester Knicks beat the Maine Red Claws 105-94 in an NBA G League game at White Plains, New York.

The Knicks grabbed a 27-19 lead in the first quarter on their way to a win. In the fourth quarter they outscored the Claws, 32-24.

PJ Dozier scored 33 points for the Red Claws, who have lost three straight and finish their season Saturday night at Delaware.

RJ Hunter added 19 points for Maine.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Gregg Berhalter became only the second American coach to win his first three games when Gyasi Zardes scored a bizarre goal that deflected off a defender, looped over goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez and ricocheted in off the crossbar in the 81st minute for a 1-0 exhibition win over Ecuador on Thursday night.

The U.S., still recovering from its failure to qualify for last year’s World Cup, showed some of the fluidity and offensive spark Berhalter sought but also was exposed for defensive gaps that stronger opponents would exploit.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Defending champion Nathan Chen upstaged two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu to lead the short program Thursday at Saitama, Japan.

Skating to “Caravan” by Duke Ellington, Chen performed a lively program that featured a triple axel, a quad lutz, and a quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination for a season-best score of 107.40 points.

American teammate Jason Brown was second with 96.81 points. Hanyu finished third with 94.87.

Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China won the free skate to claim the gold medal in pairs, receiving 155.60 points for a total of 234.84.

• The International Skating Union says there is “no evidence” that American figure skater Mariah Bell intentionally harmed a South Korean rival in an alleged incident during a warmup on the event’s opening day.

South Korean management agency All That Sports had published a statement on Wednesday saying Bell had cut the calf of Lim Eun-soo with her skate during an official practice before the short program.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Three-time tournament champion Venus Williams won her opening match at the event’s new site in Miami Gardens, beating Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3.

No. 3-seeded Petra Kvitova beat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Rafael Nadal is expected to make his return from a knee injury at the event that starts April 15.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners signed UMass-Lowell forward Nick Master.

The 24-year-old finished his four-year River Hawks career with 21 goals and 47 assists in 150 games.

