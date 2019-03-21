Maine Maple Sunday is officially the fourth Sunday in March, but many sugarhouses throughout the state open their doors all weekend for tours, pancake breakfasts, maple syrup samples and all sorts of maple products for sale. Here’s a list of the participating sugarhouses in southern Maine and what’s happening there this weekend. For more details and a map of the 90 participating sugarhouses statewide, go to mainemapleproducers.com.

Visitors tour the sugar shack and buy maple products at Hidden Roots Maple Farm in Limington as part of last year's Maine Maple Sunday. Staff photo by Joel Page

Balsam Ridge, 140 Egypt Road, Raymond, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 655-4474. Live music, wood-carving and blacksmith demonstrations, pancake breakfast, farm tours, sugar bush tours.

Brookridge Boilers, 2144 Alfred Road, Lyman, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, (207) 490-2957. Syrup-making demonstrations, sugar on snow demo at noon.

Chase Farms, 1488 North Berwick Road, Wells, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 646-7888. Wood-fired syrup-making with free samples, horse-drawn wagon ride to sugar bush, barn animals, face painting, breakfast and lunch food.

Cooper’s Maple Products, 81 Chute Road, Windham, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 892-7276. Syrup demonstration all day, sample syrup on ice cream, walking farm tours, visit with animals, including 28 miniature horses, beef cattle, peacocks, pheasants and chickens.

Dad’s Maple Sugar Shack, 1061 Naples Road, Harrison, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 890-8025. Sugarhouse and farm tours, animals including miniature horses, angora rabbits and chickens.

Dunn Family Maple, 419 Chicopee Road, Buxton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 671-4262. Pancake breakfast, open sugarhouse, self-guided sugar woods tour, sugar maker tour.

Gile’s Family Farm, 100 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, (207) 324-2944. New post-and-beam sugarhouse, homemade maple apple crisp and other maple products.

Grandpa Joe’s Sugar House, 103 Murch Road, Baldwin, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 653-3647. Farm and sugar bush tours, Half Moon Jug Band, cooking contest, barbecue breakfast and lunch.

Greene Maple Farm, 77 Bridgton Road, Sebago, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 232-1196. Farm and sugarbush tours, free samples of maple syrup on ice cream.

Harris Farm, 280 Buzzell Road, Dayton, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 499-2678. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, horse-drawn wagon rides, farm and sugar bush tours.

Hidden Roots Maple Farm, Tufts Lane, Limington, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 206-5206.

Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup, 159 Elm St., Newfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and March 30, (207) 793-8850. Axe Women Loggers demonstration and Wildlife Encounters exhibit Saturday, live music, contests, samples, farm animals.

Jim’s Sugar House, 296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 449-6511. Open house with maple syrup on ice cream.

Jo’s Sugarhouse/Hartwell Farm, 443 Sebago Lake Road, Gorham, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 671-2189. Post-and-beam sugar house, syrup-making demonstration, maple pastries, free syrup over ice cream, goats, blueberry pancake breakfast Sunday.

Maple Hill Sugarhouse, 93 Hicks Road, Newfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 793-2773. Samples of syrup on ice cream, sugarhouse tours, face-painting, lunch available.

Maple Moon Farm, 289 Chick Road, Lebanon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (978) 376-3032. Syrup-making demonstrations, pancakes, sugar bush tours, sap collecting, antique sugaring tools and equipment.

Merrifield Farm, 195 North Gorham Road, Gorham, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 415-3001. Boiling process, blacksmith demonstration, antiques, ox-cart rides, music, self-guided barn tour, children’s play area, 1900s ice house, outdoor pancake breakfast.

Morin’s Sugar House, 45 Morin Drive, Limerick, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, (207) 793-8420. All-you-can-eat pancakes, free ice cream with syrup, farm tours.

Nash Valley Farm, 79 Nash Road, Windham, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, (207) 892-7019. Farm and sugar bush tours, cows.

Parsons Maple Products, 322 Buck St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, (207) 831-4844. Maple syrup-making demonstrations, pancake breakfast 8 a.m. to noon, free samples of syrup over ice cream.

Phillip View Farm, 723 Bridgton Road, Sebago, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 232-1196.

Pingree Maple Products, 90 high Road, Cornish, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 625-8584. Samples of maple syrup on ice cream, syrup-making demonstrations, farm tours.

Sweet Williams’s, 66 Spiller Road, Casco, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, (207) 627-7362. Detailed explanation of syrup-making process, sugar bush tours, free samples of syrup on ice cream, fried dough, baked beans, free balloons and face painting, pancake breakfast 8 a.m. to noon at Crescent Lake Community Hall.

The Lockman Place, 274 North Gorham Road, Gorham, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, (207) 892-9342. Ice cream and syrup samples, farm tours.

Thurston and Peters Sugarhouse, 299 Bond Spring Road, Newfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through March 31. Maple syrup samples, farm tours, sugar bush tours.

Triple C Boilers, 1 Brock Road, Lyman, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (207) 247-6765. Pancake breakfast with homemade sausage 7 a.m. to noon, barn animals, farm tours.

Source: Maine Maple Producers Association

