Former Westbrook High School Principal Kelli Deveaux has been named communications director at the Maine Department of Education.

Commissioner Pender Makin announced Deveaux’s hiring on Friday, saying expertise and experience in Maine schools make her well qualified for the role.

“Kelli’s passion for education and communication skills will serve the people of Maine well and I look forward to working with her in the years ahead,” Makin said in a prepared statement.

Before joining DOE, Deveaux served as Westbrook High School principal since 2016. She was previously an assistant principal at Windham High School and began her career in education as an English teacher in South Portland.

