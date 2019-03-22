PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Defending champion Paul Casey holed a 30-foot eagle putt on the 599-yard fifth hole and made short birdie putts on the other three par 5s on his way to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Austin Cook in the Valspar Championship.

No one has ever won back-to-back at the Valspar Championship since it became a PGA Tour event in 2000.

Casey and Cook, who shot a 67, were at 6-under 136. Luke Donald, who briefly held the lead, shot a 70 and was one behind, along with Scott Stallings (68) and Sungjae Im (67).

• Robert Garrigus became the first PGA Tour player suspended for a drug of abuse, saying on Twitter that he had a relapse with marijuana.

The tour announced Friday that the 41-year-old Garrigus, whose only PGA Tour victory was at Disney at the end of the 2010 season, has been suspended for three months under the conduct policy that applies to substances of abuse.

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park shot her second straight 6-under 66 at the Founders Cup in Phoenix for a share of the lead with Yu Liu.

Coming off a victory three weeks ago in Singapore, the top-ranked Park birdied five of the first six holes on her final nine. She lost the outright lead with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. Liu had 10 birdies in a 64.

EUROPEAN: Ernie Els was two shots behind leader Thomas Pieters on a crowded leaderboard after the second round of the Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Els carded a 2-under-par 70 to reach 6 under. There were 15 golfers within three shots of Pieters, who was at 8 under after a 69

