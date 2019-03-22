The St. Louis Cardinals knew that Paul Goldschmidt had one year left on his contract when they acquired the slugging first baseman in an offseason trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They also made no secret of their desire to sign him to a long-term deal.

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals are close to finishing up a five-year contract extension worth $130 million. Associated Press/Jeff Roberson

Now, the Cardinals and the 31-year-old Goldschmidt are nearing completion of a $130 million, five-year agreement through the 2024 season that would make him the highest paid player in club history, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Friday.

Goldschmidt still must pass a physical, which is mostly a formality.

Goldschmidt is due $14.5 million this season, while his new agreement trumps a $120 million, seven-year deal that the Cardinals gave outfielder Matt Holliday in 2010. It also follows huge free-agent deals given to Bryce Harper by the Phillies and Manny Machado by the Padres, and the 12-year, $426.5 million contract that the Angels gave to Mike Trout on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt has been an All-Star each of the past six seasons, and he rebounded from a slow start with the Diamondbacks last year to hit .290 with 33 homers and 83 RBI.

He also plays so solidly at first base, winning three Gold Gloves, that three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter agreed to move to third to clear the way for him.

n Matt Wieters was added to the Cardinals’ roster after earning the backup job behind catcher Yadier Molina.

ATHLETICS: First baseman Matt Olson underwent surgery on his right hand after getting injured on a foul tip in his final at-bat during Thursday’s 5-4, 12-inning loss to the Mariners in Tokyo.

ANGELS: Mike Trout wrapped up an eventful spring in Arizona with his third home run, and first since signing his record new deal.

Trout received a 12-year, $426.5 million contract Wednesday, and in two games since, he’s 2 for 7, hitting an RBI single Thursday and the three-run homer Friday as the Angels hosted the White Sox. In 14 games in Arizona, he batted .293.

YANKEES: First baseman Greg Bird is scheduled to play Saturday, three days after getting hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Houston’s Wade Miley.

Bird and Luke Voit will likely share time at first base and designated hitter to start the regular season. The pair have been competing for the first base job but both are expected to make the 25-man roster because of injuries to others.

n Outfielder Clint Frazier was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was limited to 15 major league games last season due to a concussion. Manager Aaron Boone has said Frazier needs to get at-bats and opportunities with the Yankees at the start of the season would be limited.

REDS: All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett injured a leg while fielding a grounder against Milwaukee and was helped off the field.

Gennett was to have an MRI.

