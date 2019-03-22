ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said Friday he will not join his teammates next week for a White House celebration of their Stanley Cup championship.

Holtby is the second player on the Capitals’ active roster to decline, joining fellow Canadian Brett Connolly.

“It’s one of those things that we have to think about, but with me, I’ve got to stay true to my values, and I’m going to respectfully decline the offer,” Holtby said. “For me, it’s just a personal thing. I believe in what I believe in, and in order to stick to those values, I think I have to do what I feel is right, but that doesn’t make a difference on everyone else’s decision.”

President Donald Trump has occasionally been at odds with pro athletes, from NFL players protesting racial injustices during the national anthem to NBA players including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The defending Stanley Cup champions will hold a private tour of the White House and meet Trump on Monday. The event will not include a public ceremony.

Russian captain Alex Ovechkin, Americans John Carlson and T.J. Oshie and Coach Todd Reirden have said they will attend.

• Defenseman Michal Kempny is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

In an overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Kempny’s left leg bent awkwardly as he went down to the ice during tussle with Lightning forward Cedric Paquette in the second period. Kempny needed help from trainers to get to the locker room, and it looked like he was not putting any weight on his left leg.

PREDATORS: The Predators signed forward Rem Pitlick to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Pitlick, who was drafted by Nashville in the third round in 2016, just finished his junior season at the University of Minnesota.

FRIDAY’S GAME

WILD 2, CAPITALS 1: Luke Kunin scored the go-ahead goal with 7:35 left, Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves and Minnesota moved into playoff position by beating host Washington.

Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota.

