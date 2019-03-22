HOCKEY

Greg Chase scored three minutes into overtime, and the Maine Mariners recorded their sixth overtime or shootout win over the Worcester Railers this season, a 2-1 victory Friday at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Chase batted his own rebound out of the air for his second goal of the game. He pulled the Mariners (34-26-2-1) even with 12 minutes left in the third period, redirecting a Johnny Coughlin shot.

Worcester (30-24-5-4) had taken a 1-0 lead on Tyler Mueller’s wrist shot 3:43 into the game.

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL: Ruby Siltanen pitched five innings of one-run ball and hit a two-run homer to lift Bowdoin (11-5) to a 10-1 victory over Ramapo (6-6) in six innings at Clermont, Florida.

Maddie Rouhana drove in three runs for Bowdoin (11-5). Samantha Valdivia scored twice and knocked in two runs.

Earlier Friday, Bowdoin fell 3-1 to St. Olaf (6-3).

Emily Carr drove in two and scored one to help the Oles take a 3-0 lead. Bowdoin scored on Kasey Cunningham’s bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Nicole Schammel scored off a rebound midway through the second period and goalie Alex Gulstene made it stand, lifting Minnesota over Cornell 2-0 to earn a spot in the NCAA championship game.

Sarah Potomak scored an empty-net goal.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Eight-time champion Serena Williams won her opening match at the event’s new site in Miami Gardens by beating Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Williams played poorly for a stretch and was broken three times but steadied her game in the final set to pull away. She avoided a repeat of last year, when she was eliminated in her first match by Naomi Osaka.

The No. 1-ranked Osaka beat qualifier Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-1. Osaka hit 14 aces and overcame a ragged stretch in the second set, when she became so frustrated she threw her racket.

• Defending men’s champion John Isner hit 20 aces, lost only 11 points on his serve and beat qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

No. 5-seeded Kei Nishikori was upset by Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Lajovic improved to 3-14 against top-10 players.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic champion Alina Zagitova won the free skate on to capture her first title at the championships.

Skating to “Carmen,” the 16-year-old Russian built on her lead from the short program with a strong free skate to finish with 237.50 points.

Elizabet Tursynbaeva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the world championships when she opened her routine with a quad salchow. The 19-year-old Kazakh finished second with 224.76 points.

Two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia was third with 223.80 points.

In ice dance, defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were first in the rhythm dance with 88.42 points. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were second with 83.94 points, followed by Russian teammates Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin in third with 83.10.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Tyler Adams left U.S. soccer training camp to return to RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga and will miss Tuesday’s exhibition against Chile at Houston.

