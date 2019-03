State environmental regulators announced Friday that all sludge will have to be tested for the presence of an industrial chemical before being used as fertilizer or applied to land.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection announced the new testing requirement in response to growing concerns about contamination from PFAS, a group of chemicals widely used to create non-stick coatings on cookware, food packaging and fabrics as well as in firefighting foam. An Arundel dairy farmer has also blamed PFAS contamination on his farm on the treated municipal sludge he used to fertilize his hay fields for years.

The per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals collectively known as PFAS degrade slowly and linger in the environment for long periods, leading critics to dub them “forever chemicals.”

“The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is committed to addressing the issue of PFAS contamination in Maine and has been working to proactively identify areas of potential concern,” DEP Commissioner Jerry Reid said in a statement. “The department is moving forward with the additional testing requirement to ensure that any future land applications of sludge are safe.”

Gov. Janet Mills had earlier announced the creation of a task force to examine the extent of PFAS contamination in Maine and recommend options for cleaning up and regulating the chemicals.

