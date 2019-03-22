Maine Summer Camps (MSC), the Portland-based nonprofit serving youth camps statewide, is an integral resource only for its camp and business members, but also for parents and families in search of Maine camps. Just this winter, MSC broadened its reach by launching a job listing on its website. Dozens of camps have utilized the site to post a full range of available positions.

More than 100 job listings have been posted by a total of 49 Maine youth camps. Job-seekers can check out the site at mainecamps.org/summer-camp-jobs/.

A summer at a Maine camp can enable qualified young adults to share their expertise in specific areas, such as horseback riding, sailing, and archery. All demand advanced skill sets. But not all camp jobs demand advanced skills from incoming staff. Many camps train and certify their staff in a variety of areas, such as lifeguarding and trip safety. In addition, Maine camps universally require staff to participate in intensive and thorough training programs prior to campers’ arrival.

UMaine-Farmington junior Ally Hobbs, a counselor at Camp Runoia in Belgrade, helped out at a recent job fair at the college. An elementary education major, Hobbs said that Camp Runoia’s location, community, and learning opportunities present all the elements of an ideal summer job. Camp is “friendship-centered,” Hobbs said, adding that living with kids helps develop behavior management skills and leadership abilities.

Melding interest and ability, and living a daily dedication to children, Maine camp staff encounter thousands of youngsters, from near and far. These communities of leaders, counselors, and children, in locations across the state, foster learning not only for campers, but also for the adults who guide, teach, and support them.

A Note to Job-Seekers:

Have you ever dreamed of working at a Summer Camp? It’s an experience that gives you the opportunity to make a real difference in a child’s life. And it’s the most fun job you will ever have.

A Maine Summer Camp is the quintessential camp experience. Maine camps go beyond wilderness immersion and a multitude of exciting activities; they foster growth in youngsters while instilling the timeless qualities of teamwork, responsibility, and mutual respect.

Kristine Snow Millard is a free-lance writer from Portland and a fan of all things summer, including camp.

