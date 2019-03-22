SAN JOSE, Calif. — Payton Pritchard scored 19 points, Kenny Wooten protected the rim with four blocks, and 12th-seeded Oregon extended its surprising March run by beating No. 5 seed Wisconsin 72-54 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks (24-12) won four games in four days to win the Pac-12 tournament last week just to make the NCAAs, then followed with an impressive victory over a higher-seeded opponent. Louis King added 17 points to help the Ducks win their ninth straight.

Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson each had 14 points for the Badgers (23-11).

UC IRVINE 70, KANSAS STATE 64: UC Irvine (31-5) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Evan Leonard to spark the deciding run in an upset over Kansas State (25-9) at San Jose – the Anteaters’ first NCAA tournament win in school history.

Leonard and Max Hazzard each scored 19 points to send 13th-seeded UC Irvine into the second round.

VIRGINIA 71, GARDNER-WEBB 56: The top-seeded Cavaliers (30-3) rallied from 14 points down to beat No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb (23-12) at Columbia, South Carolina, and avert another first-round exit as a top seed.

OKLAHOMA 95, MISSISSIPPI 72: Rashard Odomes and Christian James scored 20 points apiece, Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and matched a career-high with 15 rebounds and No. 9 seed Oklahoma (20-13) blitzed Mississippi (20-13) at Columbia.

TENNESSEE 77, COLGATE 70: Admiral Schofield had 19 points and second-seeded Tennessee (30-5) held off a second-half rally by Colgate (24-11) at Columbus, Ohio.

IOWA 79, CINCINNATI 72: Luka Garza scored 20 points, and Jordan Bohannon made a three-point play during Iowa’s closing surge as the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes (23-11) rallied past Cincinnati (28-7) at Columbus.

BUFFALO 91, ARIZONA STATE 74: Jeremy Harris and Nick Perkins each had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help lead No. 6 seed Buffalo (32-3) past No. 11 Arizona State (23-1) in a West Region game at Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TEXAS TECH 72, N. KENTUCKY 57: Jarrett Culver had 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 seed Texas Tech (27-6) defeat No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky (26-9) at Tulsa.

WASHINGTON 78, UTAH STATE 61: Noah Dickerson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and ninth-seeded Washington (27-8) beat Utah State (28-7) in a Midwest Region agame at Columbus.

HOUSTON 84, GEORGIA STATE 55: Corey Davis scored 26 points to help the third-seeded Cougars (32-3) beat Georgia State (24-10) at Tulsa.

LIBERTY 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 76: Lovell Cabbil hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:16 left to send 12th-seeded Liberty (29-6) to its first tournament win, an East Region victory over Mississippi State (23-11) at San Jose.

