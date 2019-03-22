Portland police said Friday they are working around the clock to answer questions about the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old city man last weekend.

The statement from interim police Chief Vern Malloch was intended to reassure family and friends of Isahak Muse, a Deering High School graduate shot to death on Saturday at a home in the city’s Riverton neighborhood. Muse’s family and friends attended a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening in Portland’s East Deering neighborhood, and family members said they remain confident in the city’s police as they awaited information about what happened.

No one has been arrested and police have not released any additional information since Saturday, when they said there was no danger to the public. Questions remain about who fired the gun that killed Muse, who else was present and what Muse was doing at the home in the Riverton neighborhood that night.

In an unusual statement Friday afternoon, Malloch sought to assure the community that the police department was working aggressively to find answers.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Isahak Muse,” Malloch said in the statement. “We have met with the family and been in communication with them, but we know there has been a lot of concern in the community about what the police are doing to investigate his death. Please know that Isahak’s death is the top priority of the Portland Police Department. We have assigned a team of investigators to this tragic case. They are working diligently interviewing everyone involved.”

He said the investigation is progressing, but did not reveal any new details.

“We have collected and are analyzing the evidence,” he said. “We are confident that we have identified everyone who was present when Isahak was shot. There is much that needs to be done in order for us to establish exactly what happened that night. We are comparing the physical evidence to what we are being told happened.”

Malloch said the department wishes it could provide more information, but doing so could jeopardize the investigation.

