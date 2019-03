Pitcher Chris Sale has reached an agreement with the Boston Red Sox on a five-year contract extension worth about $145 million, according to media reports.

Sale, who turns 30 next week, was in the last season of a five-year deal he signed with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago traded Sale to Boston prior to the 2017 season.

Chris Sale had a 29-12 record and a 2.56 ERA with the Boston Red Sox over the past two seasons after he was acquired in a trade from the Chicago White Sox. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Sale had a 29-12 record and a 2.56 ERA with the Red Sox over the past two years, and was the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game both seasons. He struck out the side in the final inning of the World Series last fall to clinch Boston’s victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal, which is pending a physical, would keep Sale in Boston through the 2024 season.

