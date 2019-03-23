I just wanted to join the chorus of praise for Kerem Durdag’s March 20 Maine Voices column on running, praying and loving (“After Christchurch attack, a call to prayer – and to action”).
It reminded me that Jews, Christians and Muslims – all of whom have their origins in the eastern Mediterranean – all believe in slightly different versions of the same God who told them all to love one another, as in “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” and, oh yeah … “Thou shalt not kill”!
Chris Queally
Scarborough
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Teach tolerance, good behavior at home – don't make schools bear full responsibility
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Faiths united by belief in loving one's neighbor
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins should know by now whether she's backing Trump in 2020
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Women's NCAA coverage noticeably unbalanced
-
Opinion
Another View: Mueller has submitted his report – now Barr must share it with the rest of us