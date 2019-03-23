Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Darwinzon Hernandez, who spent all of spring training with Boston, will start the season with the Portland Sea Dogs.

Hernandez, a 22-year-old left-hander, was optioned to Portland on Saturday before the Red Sox beat Pittsburgh, 12-3, in their final game of the spring in Florida. Hernandez pitched in six games for the Red Sox this spring, allowing one run on seven hits in 11 innings. He struck out 12 and walked eight.

He pitched in five games in Portland at the end of the 2018 season, allowing three earned runs in six innings.

The Red Sox also optioned pitchers Bobby Poyner and Marcus Walden to Pawtucket.

– Staff report

