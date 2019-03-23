Shake Milton scored 25 points, Rashad Vaughn had 20 and Matt Farrell added 16 as the Delaware Blue Coats (21-29) used a 35-25 third quarter for a 124-117 victory at Wilmington, Delaware, that ended the season for the Maine Red Claws (19-31).

Thomas Robinson had 34 points and 11 rebounds for Maine.

BIATHLON

WORLD CUP: Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth earned the second top-10 finish of her career by placing ninth in a 10-kilometer pursuit in Oslo, Norway.

Egan began the race in 12th place, 55 seconds behind Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia, based on the results of a 7.5K sprint Thursday. Egan hit 17 of 20 targets and finished 2 minutes, 43.8 seconds behind Kuzmina, who was perfect on the shooting range and won by almost two minutes. Egan moved as high as fourth place going into the final shooting stage and was in contention for a top-three finish, but missed two of her last five shots.

FOOTBALL

NFL: New England wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who has had 10 surgeries on his knees, announced his retirement. Mitchell’s last countable game was New England’s Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons when he had six catches for 70 yards.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed on a five-year extension that will take effect following the 2019 season and pay $130 million.

• Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros agreed on a $66 million, two-year contract extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

• Second baseman Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds will miss the opening months with a severe groin strain.• Rehabbing Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia will open the regular season on the 25-man roster so he can serve a five-game suspension stemming from last season before being placed on the injured list.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS SERIES: Kyle Busch remained undefeated in the series this season with another victory Martinsville, Virginia.

Busch has won all three truck races he’s entered this year, and his latest victory is the 201st national series win of his career. He has seven wins this season, including back-to-back victories in the Cup Series, and his lowest finish in any race is sixth.

NASCAR SERIES: Joey Logano won the pole at Martinsville Speedway in a strong session for the Ford camp. Aric Almirola qualified second for Stewart-Haas Racing, Penske driver Brad Keselowski was third and Kevin Harvick was fourth as Ford drivers took the top four qualifying positions.

INDYCAR: Will Power topped qualifying at the inaugural IndyCar Classic at Austin, Texas, edging Alexander Rossi.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Serena Williams withdrew from the event at Miami Gardens, Florida, blaming a previously undisclosed left knee injury.

Williams showed no signs of injury while winning her opening match against Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. Williams didn’t mention any problems with the knee afterward, and the WTA had no information regarding when she was hurt.

• Top-ranked Naomi Osaka lost to Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan in the third round, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

GOLF

PGA: Paul Casey was on the verge of building a comfortable lead until a bogey on the final hole for a 3-under 68 that cut his lead to one shot over Dustin Johnson in the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Florida.

LPGA: Yu Liu played the final four holes in 4 under for a 65 and a one-shot lead after the third round of the Founders Cup at Phoenix.

EUROPEAN: Nacho Elvira shot a 6-under-par 66 for a two-shot lead over David Lipsky after the third round of the Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

– Staff and news service report

