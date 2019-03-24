Zack Allocca, Bonny Eagle senior: Allocca won the Class A triple jump (42 feet, 4¼ inches) and finished second in the long jump (20-6¼).

Zachary Beaton, Hermon senior: Beaton was a double-winner at the Class B state meet, taking titles in the high jump (6-2) and 200 (23.27 seconds). He also placed second in the 55 hurdles (7.95).

Anthony Clavette, Scarborough senior: Clavette beat Brunswick’s Samuel Cenescar on fewer misses to win the Class A high jump (6-4) for the second straight year and also finished fourth in the triple jump (41-2½). Earlier in the season, he set the school record in the high jump (6-5¼).

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough junior: Flaker broke his own state record in the 55 meters (6.46) and also won the 200 (22.65) and 400 (50.20) at the Class A state meet. He finished fifth in the 300 (35.14) at New Englands.

Jack Hansen, Belfast junior: Hansen won the long jump (21-8½) and pole vault (13-0) at the Class B state meet.

Ben Hatch, Scarborough junior: Hatch helped Scarborough win its eighth Class A championship in nine years by placing first in the long jump (21-1), and fourth in the 55 (6.64).

Jason Montano, Thornton Academy senior: Montano broke a 42-year-old conference record by heaving the shot put 63 feet at the SMAA championships, won the Class A championship (62-0¼), then improved on his all-time Maine best with a second-place throw of 63-2½ at New Englands.

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook junior: Sharif ran the fastest times in the state in both the 800 and 1,000. He won the 800 (1:55.45) at the Class A state meet and was third in the 1,000 at New Englands (2:31.89).

Travis Snyder, Thornton Academy senior: Snyder set an all-time Maine best in winning the pole vault (16-7) at the Class A championships. He also took second in the 55 hurdles (7.96) and fourth in the long jump (20-4).

Alec Troxell, Deering senior: Troxell placed second in both the mile (4:27.88) and 2-mile (9:54.30) at the Class A state meet. His mile time of 4:22.36 at the New England championships was the fastest by a Maine runner this season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ted Hutch, York: The Wildcats got better-than-seeded performances from numerous athletes to win the Class B state championship for the fifth time in eight years. Seniors Jon Burke (55 hurdles), Jon Rodrigues (triple jump) and Nick Rainforth (400) won events in which they weren’t the No. 1 seed. Rainforth and Trevor Lavigne were seeded second and eighth in the 400 but finished 1-2, and Ben Hay placed second in the high jump despite entering as the No. 15 seed.

– Bob Aube

