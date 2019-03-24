Nathan Berry, Cony senior: Berry established a state record of 20.70 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle at the Class A state meet and also won the 100 free in 47.43. He swam on Cony’s runner-up 200 medley relay, anchored his team’s 400 free relay (which placed eighth) and was named Performer of the Meet.

Anibal Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat freshman: In his final three dives, Berry-Gaviria surged past Westbrook senior Jakob Lynham to win the Class A diving state title by nearly eight points with a score of 352.35. In January, he won the Palmer Invitational with 403.75 points, the highest of the season in either class.

Rohan Freedman, Cape Elizabeth senior: For the second straight year Freedman won the Class B 200 freestyle, in 1:45.13. He also was runner-up in the 100 free and anchored the winning 200 free relay. Winner of the Randy Comeau Memorial Scholarship, he will enroll at Brown University in the fall.

Camden Holmes, Ellsworth senior: A three-time All-State selection, Holmes set a meet record of 21.15 seconds in winning his second straight Class B title in the 50 freestyle. He also won the 100 free for a third consecutive year, in 47.11, and contributed to Ellsworth’s victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Owen McLaughlin, Deering junior: A double winner in Class A, McLaughlin won the 200 freestyle by four seconds in a time of 1:43.01 and added the 100 butterfly title in 51.65 seconds – top times in the state in both events. He also broke a 16-year-old school record in the 100 freestyle, lowering the mark to 47.60 seconds.

Gavin McLeod, Scarborough sophomore: In perhaps the most exciting race of the Class A state meet, McLeod held off Brim Peabody of Cheverus by four-hundredths of a second to win the 500 free in 4:45.51 – the state’s top time this winter regardless of class. McLeod also was third in the 200 free and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay.

Brim Peabody, Cheverus sophomore: Runner-up in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races, Peabody also anchored the winning 200 and 400 free relays to help the Stags win their seventh straight Class A state title. He also won the 200 and 500 free and was named Performer of the Meet at North Southwesterns.

Carson Prouty, Bangor junior: For the third straight year, Prouty won the Class A state title in the 100 backstroke, in 51.03. He also lowered the state record in the 200 individual medley to 1:51.19. By leading off the 400 freestyle relay with a 45.99 leg, he also established a state record for the 100 free.

Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth freshman: Smith won the 100 butterfly in a time of 52.26, second-fastest in the state this winter, regardless of class. He also placed fourth in the 50 free and led off Cape’s victorious 200 free relay as well as the 400 free relay that placed third.

Liam Sullivan, Mt. Desert Island senior: A four-time All-State selection, Sullivan was named Performer of the Meet in Class B after lowering his meet record in the 100 breast stroke to 56.82. He also won his fourth straight 200 individual medley title, in 1:54.18, to help the Trojans defend their Class B crown.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Haley, Cheverus: Despite not winning a single individual event in the Class A state meet, the Stags extended their championship run. They swept all three relays on the way to becoming the first school in Class A to win seven straight state titles. “Everyone stepped up and did their role,” said Haley, who completed his 21st year as head coach. “We just needed to stay focused.”

– Glenn Jordan

