KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum will host two events

The Brick Store Museum will host two events this Saturday.

An “Indoor Walking Tour: Building History,” will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. at 117 Main St. Attendees are invited to learn about the history of the museum buildings in their previous “lives” as stores, gathering places and offices and how they became the museum it is today. The 45-minute tour takes visitors through the museum’s collections storage spaces and requires the use of stairs. Cost is $10 per person and $5 for museum members.

The annual Brick Store Museum Trustee Dinner will be held at 6 p.m., featuring a dinner of travel-inspired fare, presented by trustees Bruce Jackson and Chris Farr.

The evening will include a short talk on the museum’s founder, Edith Barry, a world traveler.

The dinner takes place at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Headquarters. Tickets are $65 per person.

For reservations or more details, call 985-4802 or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

SACO

Saco Grange will teach how to raise chickens

Saco Grange No. 53 will host a class on “How to Raise Chickens” at 6 p.m. Sunday at 168 North St. in Saco.

A representative from Andy’s Agway will talk about starting with chicks versus adult birds and the equipment that you’ll need for daily care, what the birds need for feed, and the special challenges that winter presents in raising chickens.

Donations will be accepted at the door.

For more details, call 831-5784 or email [email protected]

WELLS

Public library hosting events for kids, adults

Wells Public Library will host a number of programs this week at 1434 Post Road.

Children and teen programs will include:

A Teen Game Tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Drop by the library to participate in an ongoing gaming tournament featuring competitive games, from retro board games to Wii marathons and the new Nintendo Switch.

At a Kid’s Fancy Nancy Party at 6 p.m. Thursday, boys and girls are invited to dress in their fanciest attire and come to the library for a trendy soiree. Black tie is optional.

Adult programs will include a musical performance by Ray Calabro and Keith Fletcher at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The events are free and sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more information, email Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

Junior high schoolers to perform ‘Peter Pan Jr.’

The Wells Junior High School Drama Program will present a spring production of “Peter Pan Jr.,” a Music Theatre International performance, Thursday through Saturday in the school’s Ward Gymnasium.

Directed by Josie Perkins, with musical direction by the Rev. Jeffrey Patnaude, the cast and the backstage crew of some 60 students hope to entertain the community while raising funds to benefit families in need.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the door, with doors opening 30 minutes before each performance.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to help families in the community.

For more details, call 646-5142 or email the team at [email protected]

YORK

Troubadours to give talk at public library

The York Public Library will host guest speakers Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at 7 p.m. Tuesday as part of its “Who Are the People in Our Neighborhood” series at the library, 15 Long Sands Road.

Harvey and Joyce are 21st-century troubadours, who have lived quietly in York for 25 years. No longer touring nationally, they are raising two boys, while performing locally and regionally.

Throughout their long careers as widely respected American acoustic musicians, they have created more than 50 highly acclaimed recordings and books and have earned numerous honors and considerable recognition for their art.

For more information, call 363-2818 or visit the library’s website at www.york.lib.me.us.

Middle school club will present play

The York Middle School Drama Club will present “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday at the York Community Auditorium, 1 Robert Stevens Drive.

The play is based on the educational cartoons that flooded the television airways in the early to mid-1970s.

These three-minute lessons combined catchy tunes with basic lessons in math, science, grammar and social studies. The popularity of these lessons has spawned many national tours of these songs and thousands of productions.

The show is staged and choreographed by George Hosker-Bouley, with musical direction by Susan Frank.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and military veterans. Tickets are available at the door.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Library will offer talk, plus class about eBay

Libby Memorial Library will host two events this week at 27 Staples St.

On Tuesday, an “Online Genealogy” talk will be held at 5:30 p.m., offering tips and tricks for delving into your genealogy research via the web with help from the Maine State Library genealogy reference librarian, B.J. Jamieson.

On Saturday, the class “EBay Selling Basics 101,” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees are asked to prepare for this class in advance by setting up Paypal and eBay accounts.

This class will teach the basics of selling on eBay.

Everyone who attends class will have a chance to win an eBay raffle.

