Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook senior: Bayak became the first Maine girl to clear 6 feet in the high jump while winning the Class A title for the fourth year in a row. She also won the Class A triple jump (37-9½). She added a fourth New England high jump title (5-9) two weeks later, then placed second at New Balance Nationals (5-10¾).

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus sophomore: Bossong broke three Class A records while winning state titles in the 55 (7.20 seconds), 200 (25.43) and 400 (57.13). She was the first Maine girl to go under 56 seconds in the 400, then lowered her all-time Maine best by running 55.28 at New Balance Nationals. She also set an all-time Maine best in the 300 (39.68, while placing third at New Englands).

Darcy Cochran, Cape Elizabeth junior: Cochran posted the fastest time in the state this winter while winning the Class B hurdles title (8.41). She also finished second in the 55 (7.63) and triple jump (34-9¼). At New Englands, she was third in hurdles.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus junior: Gallant finished second behind her teammate, Victoria Bossong, in both the 200 (26.17) and 400 (59.46) to help Cheverus win the Class A team title.

Camille Kohtala, Orono senior: Kohtala won two events at the Class B state meet – the 400 (1:01.59) and long jump (18-4¾). She placed fifth in the long jump at New Englands (18-3), and had the best jump in the state this winter (19-4).

Jillian Richardson, Edward Little senior: Richardson won the mile (5:10.66) and took third in the 2-mile (11:35.17) at the Class A championships. Her time in the mile was the fastest in the state this season.

Cymeria Robshaw, Penquis Valley senior: Robshaw won the 55 (7.33) and triple jump (36-1¾) and finished second in the long jump (18-3¾) in Class B, then finished second in the long jump (18-8¼) at New Englands.

Helen Shearer, Hampden Academy junior: Shearer was the Class A champion in the 2-mile (11:06.09), placed fifth in New England (11:00.72), then ran the state’s best time this season at New Balance Nationals (10:52.30).

Kate Tugman, Gorham junior: Tugman finished second in the 2-mile (11:18.75) and fourth in the mile (5:16.61) at the Class A championships, then took third at New Englands in the 2-mile with a personal best of 10:55.54.

Emma White, Cheverus senior: White helped fuel her team’s run to the Class A championship by finishing second in the long jump (17-4½) and triple jump (37-6½) and third in hurdles (8.77).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Juilli, Brewer: The Witches had only two individual winners in the Class B meet and didn’t score in either relay, but they got points in nine of 12 individual events to edge York and defending champion Greely for the team title.

– Bob Aube

