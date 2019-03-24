Julia Bisson, Greely senior: For the second year in a row, Bisson won the Class B diving state title, with a score of 389.25. Earlier in February, she won the North Southwesterns title with an 11-dive meet-record total of 415.75 points, highest in the state all season regardless of class.

Brooke Cloutier, Lewiston senior: Cloutier won the Class A 100 breast stroke in 1:07.75, a time second-fastest in the state this winter. She also won the 50 free in 25.04 and swam on Lewiston’s 200 medley and 200 free relays, both of which placed third, to help the Blue Devils place fourth overall.

Cecilia Guadalupi, Cony junior: Guadalupi won the 200 individual medley at the Class A state meet in 2:05.68 – fastest time in the state this winter, regardless of class. She also won the 100 freestyle in 52.70 and anchored Cony’s victorious 200 free and 200 medley relays; the latter set a meet record of 1:49.84.

Haily Harper, Morse junior: For the second year in a row, Harper won the Class B 100 breast stroke, in a time (1:07.11) that was fastest in the state all season, regardless of class. She also won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.31, swam on the victorious 200 medley relay and the runner-up 200 free relay.

Olivia Harper, Morse junior: Harper won her second straight Class B 100 butterfly with an automatic All-America time of 54.98. She also led off the runner-up 200 free relay in a time (23.33) fastest in the state for the 50 free. A week earlier at KVACs, she lowered her state record in the 100 backstroke to 54.22.

Jade Lindenau, Cape Elizabeth senior: Lindenau edged freshman teammate Ali Bragg by .14 seconds to win the Class B 500 freestyle state title in 5:19.65. She also placed third in the 100 butterfly and swam on the runner-up 200 medley relay to help the Capers win their third straight team title.

Gabby Low, Cony senior: In both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, Low successfully defended her Class A state titles. She swam 56.33 in back and 55.44 in butterfly. She also led off the victorious 200 medley relay and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay as the Rams placed second to Bangor.

Caroline Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth junior: A double-winner in the Class B state meet, Mahoney took the 100 backstroke in 55.12 and the 50 free in 23.58. She also swam on Cape’s victorious 200 and 400 free relays, which set state records of 1:35.24 and 3:30.27, respectively.

Lily Smith, Falmouth junior: In her first year as a diver, Smith won the Class A state championship with a score of 370.20 points. The only diver all winter to surpass that total was two-time Class B state champion Julia Bisson of Greely.

Olivia Tighe, Cape Elizabeth senior: A three-time Performer of the Meet in Class B, Tighe set a state record of 1:50.21 in the 200 freestyle and claimed her third straight state title in the 100 free (50.79). She also helped lower state records in the 200 free relay (1:35.24) and 400 free relay (3:30.27).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Raymond, Cape Elizabeth: Since the state meets expanded to 16 places in 2006, no team – boys or girls – has scored as many as the 487 points the Capers amassed in running away with a third straight Class B championship. Raymond, in his 13th season, may be blessed with top-end talent, but he nonetheless creates and maintains a fun and inclusive atmosphere where club swimmers thrive along with seasonal athletes.

– Glenn Jordan

