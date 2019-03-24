Please reconsider the decision to remove “Non Sequitur” from the comics section. There are few comic strips that regularly feature Maine, or Maine-based humor. Similarly, few comics are aimed at literate adults while offering enough “gags” and visual humor to entertain younger readers. Wiley Miller is an award-winning cartoonist with thousands of excellent, funny, thought-provoking comics to his credit with strong ties to Maine; to remove him because of a single untoward incident is far from reasonable and smacks of political payback.

That Miller gave in to an urge all too common among many Americans – to swear at Donald Trump – ought to be treated as a momentary lapse in judgment worthy of mild censure, not grounds for permanent removal. The phrase that breached decorum was hidden in a nearly illegible scrawl that presumably many local readers discovered only after research following the announcement of the decision to drop “Non Sequitur.”

The rules of decorum for so many facets of life have altered dramatically over the past 50 years. Cable television shows accessible to anyone with a remote control now often feature coarse language and “adult activities” that would have been censored 25 years ago.

To deprive readers of a witty and humorous comic forevermore because of a single lapse in judgment seems vindictive rather than reasonable.

Christopher White

Windham

