Susan A. Bloomfield, in her March 17 Maine Sunday Telegram letter, strongly complained that our Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is doing nothing for nongame animals and plants.

She is very, very wrong. And she made many demands on the MDIFW without acknowledging that she contributes nothing financially to that department. We have tried several times in the past to direct some tax money to MDIFW, without success.

Nevertheless, they continue working on lots of nongame species, from songbirds to endangered species. As an avid birder, I especially appreciate their good work on our songbirds. And, of course, as a lifelong hunter and angler and advocate for them, I appreciate all their work on fish and wildlife. And I assure you that they are focused on what is best for our wildlife.

I have suggested that our new MDIFW commissioner prepare a comprehensive report on her department’s work on nongame animals, and I have urged Gov. Mills to seek some public money to pay for this work. Perhaps Susan Bloomfield will join me in advocating for this.

George Smith

Mount Vernon

Share

< Previous