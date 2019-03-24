I am a Democrat. I try to read Jim Fossel’s column for balance, to get some perspective on how “the other side” views the world around us.

Am I correct that Mr. Fossel’s column aims to provide a conservative view on politics? I look to his column, hoping he will tell us all the good things the Republican Party is doing to help the citizens of Maine, all the ways in which a conservative approach to governing will help our state thrive.

Instead, what I find these days is mostly complaining about the ideas coming from the “tax-and-spend anti-business, big-government liberals,” to quote his March 3 column. Why does he spend column after column denigrating and bashing the other side when he has a perfect platform to educate and persuade?

I want to learn from Mr. Fossel, but the divisive tone in his column only further perpetuates the polarization in our contemporary political climate.

Mary Anne Moisan

Freeport

