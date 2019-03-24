Please tell me you didn’t drop Wiley Miller’s “Non Sequitur.”
You could have done your readership a favor and dropped that overwrought “Mark Trail” or the brain-dead “Beetle Bailey,” rather than one of the best-drawn, most intelligent strips of the day.
Steve Collins
Bridgton
