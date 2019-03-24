Made-in-minutes microwave lemon curd is a total game-changer

You can cook just about any citrus curd in the microwave in mere minutes. It is so easy and effortless, chances are you will never buy a jar again. Best of all, you won’t be stuck with leftover egg whites because you can use whole eggs to make it.

I tried it, and found myself embarking on a citrus curd binge.

My basic recipe for a super-easy citrus curd in the microwave uses aromatic Meyer lemons, which are rounder and sweeter than the common Eureka lemons.

Spread your homemade curd on a slice of toast or in a breakfast croissant; spoon it into yogurt and on dark chocolate ice cream. The latter is a terrific combo, especially. Citrus curd freezes well, which means you can have it on hand long after Meyer lemon season is over.

Meyer Lemon and Olive Oil Curd

Makes 2 to 3 servings (a scant 3/4 cup)

2 or 3 Meyer lemons, preferably organic (250 grams)

2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons (50 grams) mild honey

3 tablespoons (40 grams) extra-virgin olive oil, a mild fruity one, such as Trader Joe’s Greek Kalamata

1 large egg, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Finely grate the lemons, avoiding the bitter white pith, until you have 1 tablespoon plus 11/2 teaspoons of zest. Juice the fruits, straining the seeds, until you have 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon juice (90 grams).

Whisk together the honey and oil in a medium microwave-safe bowl, then whisk in the egg, lemon zest, juice and salt until smooth. Don’t worry if the honey hasn’t completely dissolved at this point.

Set your microwave at 50 percent power. Heat the mixture for 1 minute, then stop to whisk and scrape around the sides of the bowl. Repeat, then continue heating and checking every 30 seconds, whisking and scraping in between; the mixture will foam and gradually thicken. The custard is done once it coats the back of a wooden spoon and a path remains when you slide your finger across. This should take about 3 minutes total, depending on the power of your microwave. The temperature of the custard should register at least 170 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. (This is hot enough to cook the egg.)

Let cool in the bowl for about 15 minutes, whisking a few times. Strain the curd through a fine-mesh strainer for a super-smooth silky spread. (Personally, I love the golden bits of zest and skip this step.)

Spoon the curd into an 8-ounce glass jar. Chill, uncovered, until completely cool, then seal the lid.

