U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said Sunday that Americans need “more than a four-page summary” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Maine’s 1st District congresswoman, a Democrat, was reacting to Attorney General William P. Barr’s initial assessment of Mueller’s investigation. Barr said Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russians in their efforts to influence the presidential election.

As to whether the president attempted to obstruct justice, Barr told Congress on Sunday – in a four-page letter summarizing Mueller’s investigation – that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Pingree was the first member of Maine’s congressional delegation to react to Barr’s announcement.

“Over the course of 22 months, Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation resulted in charges against 37 defendants, seven guilty pleas and the conviction of a Trump campaign associate,” Pingree said in a statement late Sunday afternoon. “The American public needs more than a four-page summary from the President’s hand-picked Attorney General to determine the scope of the Mueller investigation’s findings.”

Pingree said Barr’s letter raises “serious concerns because his summary explicitly does not exonerate President Trump.”

“Congress already voted 420-0 to release the full report and we should expect nothing less than total transparency,” added Pingree, who announced she will be available Monday morning to answer more questions about her views on the Mueller report. Pingree will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Portland International Jetport.

