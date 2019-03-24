Tony Cameranesi, Pavel Jenys and Stepan Falkovsky scored as the Manchester Monarchs took an early three-goal lead Sunday and went on to a 6-2 ECHL win against the Maine Mariners in Portland.

Jenys finished with two goals. Brycen Martin and Dillan Fox scored for the Mariners.

Manchester moved ahead of Maine into third place in the North Division.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: John Isner was broken in the first game but held serve the rest of the way and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6) in the third round in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Isner will next face No. 19 seed Kyle Edmund, who beat No. 12 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic beat Federico Delbonis 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. His fourth-round opponent will be No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut, who eliminated No. 15 Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4.

In women’s play, Venus Williams reached the fourth round of the tournament for the 16th time with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 14 Daria Kasatkina. She next faces No. 2 Simona Halep, who outlasted Polona Hercog 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

SOCCER

MLS: Kekuta Manneh and Kenny Saief scored as FC Cincinnati beat the New England Revolution 2-0 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Manneh tapped in Saief’s centering pass in the 44th minute and Saief redirected Manneh’s pass across the goal in the 65th.

Cincinnati (2-1-1) extended its unbeaten streak to three games. New England (0-3-1) has lost 2-0 in both of its home games this season.

EUROPEAN 2020 QUALIFYING: Nico Schulz set up one goal and scored a 90th-minute winner as Germany snatched a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

In the group’s other match, Northern Ireland established itself as a surprise early group leader, making it two wins in two matches thanks to substitute Josh Magennis’ late winner in a 2-1 victory over Belarus.

• Eden Hazard scored in his 100th international game for Belgium, helping his team to a 2-0 win at Cyprus.

ROAD RACING

LOS ANGELES MARATHON: Elisha Barno of Kenya passed countryman John Korir with 150 meters to go to win the closest finish in the race’s 34-year history.

Ethiopia’s Askale Merachi set an event record while winning the women’s race.

Barno, who also won in 2017, crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 46 seconds. He beat Korir by seven seconds.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Senior captains Sophia Shaver and Annie Pankowski scored, and Wisconsin won its fifth NCAA championship with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota in Hamden, Connecticut.

Kristen Campbell, named the most outstanding player, earned her 11th shutout of the season. She did not allow a goal in three NCAA tournament games.

FOOTBALL: Brandon Adams, a rising senior who was expected to be a key member of Georgia Tech’s defensive line under new coach Geoff Collins, died at the age of 21, the school announced.

Adams had been going through offseason workouts and was preparing for the start of spring practice when he died on campus Saturday. No cause was given.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was assisting, and its medical examiner’s office said an autopsy would be conducted Monday, a day before the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to hold their first practice of spring.

• Officials at Dixie State University say redshirt senior football player Abraham Reinhardt died at a hospital.

School officials did not release a cause of death, but an online account set up for his medical bills says the 23-year-old Reinhardt died of a sudden illness.

