PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Paul Casey became the first back-to-back winner of the Valspar Championship on Sunday by closing with a 1-over 72 for a one-shot victory over Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen.

Casey thought his biggest challenge would come from Dustin Johnson, who started the day one shot behind. Instead, the world’s No. 1 player failed to make a single birdie and finished with a 74 on a day when no one shot better than 68.

Kokrak (71) and Oosthuizen (69) each had a share of the lead on the back nine. Kokrak missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole. Casey was in a fairway bunker on No. 18 when he hit to just over 20 feet and two-putted for the win, finishing at 8-under 276.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Scott Hend overcame a rain stoppage and captured the Maybank Championship title with a birdie on the first playoff hole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Australian was on course for the win after he made six birdies to lead by a shot heading into the final hole, but rain descended at the Saujana Golf & Country Club and play was halted for close to two hours.

Nacho Elvira made a 30-foot birdie putt after play resumed to reach 15-under 273 and force a playoff.

