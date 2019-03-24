GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez bruised his left knee when he fouled a ball off himself Sunday, and his status for Opening Day is uncertain.

X-rays on the two-time All-Star were negative. The team said Ramirez will remain in Arizona, and that it will be determined later whether he can play Thursday when the AL Central champions open at Minnesota.

The Indians already had a depleted infield when Ramirez was carted from the field after getting hurt against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland’s final exhibition of the year in Arizona. He wasn’t able to put any pressure on his leg as Manager Terry Francona and a trainer helped him onto the cart.

Ramirez, 26, hit 39 home runs with 105 RBI while batting .270 and stealing 34 bases last season. He has finished third in the American League MVP voting each of the last two seasons.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is starting the season on the injured list, and second baseman Jason Kipnis is expected to miss Opening Day. Both players are recovering after staining their right calf.

Earlier in the day, the Indians signed Brad Miller to provide depth.

Miller signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 27. He opted out of it on March 21 and signed a major league deal with the Indians.

ORIOLES: Baltimore designated hitter Mark Trumbo will start the season on the injured list.

The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery on his right knee last September. Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Trumbo hasn’t played enough to be ready for opening day.

CUBS: Chicago designated reliever Brian Duensing for assignment. The Cubs also announced that they signed Tim Collins to a one-year deal, and then optioned the left-hander to Triple-A Iowa.

GIANTS: San Francisco acquired catcher Erik Kratz from the Brewers, sending minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa to Milwaukee.

Kratz, 38, batted .236 with six home runs and 23 RBI in 67 games for the Brewers last season.

